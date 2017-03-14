Senate, Customs chief, Hameed Ali, set for showdown as lawmakers insist he appears

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate appears set for a showdown with the Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, after lawmakers rejected Mr. Ali’s plan not to appear before them on Wednesday.

Mr. Ali had earlier on Tuesday informed the Senate that he would not appear as scheduled as he had the Customs management meeting already slated for the same Wednesday.

The Senate wants him to explain the Customs’ planned clampdown on vehicles that have no duty clearance.

But senators rejected his excuse, with Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan saying it was not acceptable.

“The integrity of the Senate is being tested,” said James Manager, PDP-Delta, who also picked hole in the way the letter was addressed.

Members approved a vote called by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to reject Mr. Ali’s letter, and therefore mandated him “to appear in uniform tomorrow (Wednesday as scheduled) by 10:30 AM“.

The Senate summoned Mr. Ali over Customs’ plan to impound vehicles that have no import duty clearance. It specifically asked him to appear in uniform.

But on Friday, Mr. Ali defended the plan, and said he was only going to honour the Senate’s summon if the invitation.

“I was not appointed Comptroller General to wear uniform,” he said.

Mr. Ali, a retired colonel, was appointed Customs chief in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, becoming the second to be so appointed from outside the service.

Under former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, Bello Haliru was also appointed head of Customs from outside the service.

  • absam777

    Please Mohammed Ali don’t go. Resign if you have to because these bunch of thieves are not worth any respect.

    • Frank Bassey

      You seem not to understand the issue. Ali is equally heading a bunch of thieves. Did you not hear Prof. Itse Sagay recently, that nothing has changed under Ali?

  • JOHN

    The impunity of this Hameed Ali most be put on check. Can you imagine Ali saying he was not appointed to wear Custom’s uniform meaning the Custom officers should not be on uniform when on duty. Check out such mentality. I am sure this man cannot add any value to the service only to cause problems for the organization.

  • Frank Bassey

    Before you comment, ensure you understand the issue. It is not about showing the volume of idiocy, abuse or insult in your mouth. We must learn to separate individuals from institutions. Hameed Ali is a public servant; he is not heading his father’s estate. What is wrong in appearing in the Customs uniform, meet the lawmakers — under hilarious atmosphere? Hold discussions with them. Explain the reason(s) for introducing the curious “show your vehicle import duty” policy – something that would spell great inconvenience to Nigerians and expose them to even greater corrupt exploitation by the Customs. Who is fooling who? Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, said recently that under Ali, nothing has changed in Customs – corruption is as rife as it had been. Under Ali, large number of pump-action rifles were cleared in the Wharf. Under Ali, the scanner that should serve as means of detecting imported dangerous items is not functioning. Should this man not concentrate in making the system work than this empty grand-standing and wild goose chase of trying to please a Strong Man? Authoritarianism is sweet when one is a mere observer; when one is a victim, the tune is different.