BREAKING: Senate fixes date for Magu’s confirmation hearing

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, is to appear before the Senate on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing, the Senate announced Tuesday.

This was made known in a tweet by the upper chamber.

The notification came weeks after Mr. Magu’s name was resubmitted to senators for consideration after they rejected him at the first confirmation process late 2016.

At the time, the senators declared Mr. Magu unfit for office based on a security report authored by the State Security Service.

The report said Mr. Magu had corruptly enriched himself, and was living far above his legitimate income.

Mr. Buhari urged the lawmakers to confirm the anti-graft chief in another nomination request in January.