Senator demands release of Audu Maikori, says govt should target armed herdsmen

Audu Maikori [Photo credit: www.trendysturvsblog.com]
Audu Maikori [Photo credit: www.trendysturvsblog.com]

Kaduna State senator, Shehu Sani, on Monday demanded the immediate release of Audu Maikori, describing the latest arrest and incarceration of the Chocolate City boss as an affront to constitutional democracy.

“The case of Audu is becoming a stain and embarrassment to our country as a constitutional democracy,” Mr. Sani said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning. “He should be released or charged to court and without extra-legal interference.”

The demand came hours after Mr. Maikori’s associate and lawyer, John Danfulani, told PREMIUM TIMES the label executive took ill at the police facility where he was held and was rushed to the hospital Sunday night.

“He had since regained his consciousness and fine now,” Mr. Danfulani told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone. “He just had a brief respiratory crisis and had been returned to custody.”

Mr. Sani, a civil rights activist, said allegations of hate speech and incitement must not be used as a “smokescreen to stifle dissent or persecute people for their right to freely express their opinion.”

“Civil liberties and freedom must not be strangulated under the guise of security exigencies. As a democracy, we must learn to balance our obligation to respect constitutional rights and the urgency to tackle a persistent danger,” he said.

Mr. Sani urged concerned authorities to channel their attention and resources towards holistic eradication of pastoralists’ clashes across the country.

“Armed herdsmen represent a collective danger that needs a collective response,” Mr. Sani said. “An onslaught against armed herdsman is what is needed and not an onslaught against freedom of speech.

“Go find herdsman and not scapegoats.”

Kaduna State Government takes possession of case file

Meanwhile, Mr. Danfulani has informed PREMIUM TIMES that Kaduna State Ministry of Justice has taken Mr. Maikori’s case file from the police.

But police in Kaduna have since denied responsibility for Mr. Maikori’s latest arrest.
“We’re not aware of his arrest,” Kaduna police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, told PREMIUM TIMES over the weekend.

A highly-placed source within the organisation said other law enforcement agencies, especially the State Security Service, might be responsible.

“Other government agencies, like the SSS, might have arrested him and placed him in a police cell,” the source told PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm that SSS executed Mr. Maikori’s arrest. The agency’s refusal to appoint a spokesperson running close to two years made it impossible to get clarification.

Mr. Danfulani identified the official who received the documents as Barrister Isiaka, an official of the ministry.

He described the development as “a very terrible ploy to keep him for days without charge.”

Mr. Danfulani said he had been reliably informed that Kaduna State Attorney-General’s office might be arraigning Mr. Maikori before a State High Court in the coming days.

“He will be charged at State High Court, not Magistrate’s Court as we earlier assumed,” he said.

The Attorney-General, Umma Hikima, could not be reached for comments about her office’s alleged involvement in the matter.

As at 1:34 p.m., Mr. Danfulani said himself and other lawyers and supporters of Mr. Maikori’s were still waiting outside the Magistrate’s Court along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in downtown Kaduna.

Threats of prosecution

Mr. Maikori’s latest ordeal came a week after Governor Nasir El-Rufai pledged to ensure his prosecution for allegedly circulating inflammatory materials capable of exacerbating the deadly conflict in Southern Kaduna.

“What he posted may have led to killings and we are trying to link the dates of the posting to attacks that may have happened the next day on Fulanis and if we are able to establish that causation, as lawyers, we know what it means,” Mr. El-Rufai said in Lagos on March 4. “It is totally irresponsible to do that.”

The governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, did not pick or return calls seeking to clarify if the governor ordered ‎Mr. Maikori’s latest arrest.

Several text messages and WhatsApp requests sent to him between Friday and Monday afternoon were not responded to.

  • Gracias

    What is Shehu Sani talking about! Always eager to jump in to express untenable views to gain cheap popularity. Of course Audu Maikori will be and about to be charged for inciting one community to unleash violence against the other. This is not about strangulating civil liberties and freedom which are rights that entail responsibilities. Maikori was irresponsible for spreading fake news to fuel communal skirmishes. He should pay heavily for that. Our senators and law makers should not be enabling bad behaviour and the break down of law and order for their selfish interests.

    • Carol Ajie

      #DropThePhantomChargesElrufai

      Gov. El-rufai,

      I have read you in the
      media vow to prosecute a man little known from Kaduna State for his ‘reckless
      tweet’ long after he had deleted it and apologized to his readers with ref
      Southern Kaduna. Initially I didn’t want to jump in because the man was
      described as a lawyer and I never heard the name until now. Afterall I
      didn’t also hear of some of the Governor-beneficiaries of the tenure elongation
      campaigns when I humbly began and pioneered those advocacy efforts
      from 2008 to 2012 and won!

      The young man you seek to
      send to jail is probably of the same age as some of your kids. Don’t send that
      kid to jail. He wrote a message (not even from the position of high
      authority) he deleted it and you still go after him; your unforgiving
      spirit. Sir were you not the top citizen in 2013 who derided
      our Lord Jesus Christ and you were forgiven. Read the 2013 tweet hereunder
      being post under signature column.

      Recall in the days
      leading to 2015 campaigns and someone very high up made inciteful statements
      about dogs and bamboos soaking up in blood right in your jurisdiction, you
      looked away. If he was prosecuted for the statements, won’t you have tagged it
      “ political intolerance”? Recall his opponent then said the blood of any
      Nigerian not worth his ambition. Those men are regarded as
      people in authority, not Audu Maikori. Please leave Audu alone! Stop the
      persecution of any Nigerian!

      Stop now!

      Thank you!

      Human Rights Attorney CN
      Ajie

      MALLAM EL-RUFAI ATTACKS JESUS CHRIST
      ON… – Imo State Youths | Facebook

      MALLAM EL-RUFAI ATTACKS JESUS
      CHRIST ON… – Imo State Youths | Facebook

      MALLAM EL-RUFAI
      ATTACKS JESUS CHRIST ON TWITTER. **Jesus was having sex with Mary
      Magdalene. – Mallam El-Rufai….

      Audu Maikori must be prosecuted, says
      el-Rufai – TheCable

    • Unbiased

      Yet the grand patron of Spreading Fake News was rewarded with a Governor Position …. You see, some of you ehhnn.. the Thunder that will strike you is still doing Press-Up…

      Keep Up with the Hypocrisy….

