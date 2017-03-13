2017 UTME: JAMB begins sales of form

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Monday, announced its plans to begin sale of forms for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

In series of tweets via its handle @JAMBHQ, the organisation said the sales would begin on Monday March 20.

According to the board, registration fee for UTME 2017 is N5, 500.

The sale of forms will close on Wednesday, April 19.

The board also said that the examination will hold between May 6 and 20.

Earlier in February, the Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, had said that 1.7 million candidates were expected to sit for the exam this year.

“We are expecting 1.7 million candidates to sit for the UTME this year and we want to make sure we satisfy these candidates within a week or thereabouts,” the JAMB boss had said.

