Top 10 quotable quotes of last week

“We are working with Nigeria and we are supporting it as the only country. This is absolutely clear and I don’t think there is any kind of future for Biafra. They are part of Nigeria and Nigeria has to remain as the only country.”

– France’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, on the agitation for the independent state of Biafra (Source: The Guardian)

“In activism, you are guided by your conscience, principles and set standards and they will be your driving force. But in politics, you are caged, limited and impeded by certain affiliations and identities, either as a member of a political party or group.”

– Shehu Sani, a popular rights activist and a Nigerian senator, on the difference between activism and politics (Source: The Punch)

“I was not appointed the Comptroller-General (of Customs) to wear uniform. Does the uniform work or the person behind the uniform? Am I doing my job or not? I think that’s what should interest the National Assembly.”

– Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, said in response to the invitation by the country’s Senate that he must appear before it, wearing the Customs uniform. Mr. Ali, a retired army colonel, was appointed from outside the service. He has never been seen in the public wearing the customs uniform since he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 (Source: Premium Times)

“Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.”

– President Muhammadu Buhari said of former president Olusegun Obasanjo as he (Mr. Buhari) felicitated Mr. Obasanjo on his 80th birthday. The president, who was on vacation in London, reportedly spoke to Mr. Obasanjo on telephone (Source: Premium Times)

“It is in the interest of APC and Nigerians to ensure that PDP doesn’t die.”

– Pascal Odibo, a financial expert, speaking on party politics in Nigeria. (Source: Channels TV)

“The majority of the people of the oil producing communities have heard of the wealth that oil has brought, but have hardly benefited from it.”

– Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the plight of oil producing communities in the country, while on a tour of the Niger Delta region (Source: Premium Times)

“A young mom or dad? If there’s only one advice you ever take from me, let it be this: Help your daughters and sons fall in love with Books.”

– Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education in Nigeria (Source: Twitter)

“They have their own agenda. And their agenda is not your agenda…. When the media lies to (the) people I will never ever let them get away with it.”

– The U.S President Donald Trump continued his attack against the American media which he labeled as being “dishonest”. (Source: The U.K Guardian newspaper)

“I have those who believe in me. I will speak like (Donald) Trump, and even if I do the unexpected, they will still stand with me.”

– John Udoedehe, an expelled chieftain of the All Progressives Congress from Akwa Ibom State and a former minister of state for FCT, says in a local radio state where he alleged that a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, used to administer “fetish oath” on Akwa Ibom politicians in order to extract loyalty from them. (Source: Premium Times)

“If you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. Without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.”

– John McCain, a U.S senator, responding to President Donald Trump continuous attack on the American media (Source: The U.K Guardian)