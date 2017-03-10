Two people kidnapped, one shot as armed robbers attack motorists on Abuja-Kaduna road

Related News

Two people were kidnapped and another shot on Thursday when armed robbers attacked their vehicle along the Bwari-Jere highway.

The highway is an alternate route that links the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to Kaduna State.

The shot victim, Lawal Adamu, narrated the incident to PREMIUM TIMES from his hospital bed at the National Hospital, Abuja

Mr. Adamu said the robbers, who were up to six, were Fulani herdsmen.

“They are Fulani; they were speaking the Fulani language fluently. I am very sure of what I’m saying,” he said.

Mr. Adamu, an aide to Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, said he was on his way back to Kaduna alongside his brother after he visited the lawmaker in Abuja.

The victim, who was driving his car, said he ran into the armed persons in Bwari on Thursday evening. They blocked the road and opened fire on him, he said.

He sustained two gunshot wounds on his back for which he was being treated at the national hospital.

Mr. Adamu said when the robbers searched the vehicle and were not satisfied with what they got, they kidnapped his brother and another person whose car they also stopped.

An aide to Mr. Sani confirmed that the robbers had made contact and were demanding N10 million for the release of Mr. Adamu’s brother.

As at the time of filing this report, Mr. Adamu was still at the National Hospital, awaiting surgery to remove the remaining from his body.

When PREMIUMTIMES contacted the FCT Police Command, the spokesperson, Mamzah Anjuguri, said he had not been briefed but would find out more on it.

The two major roads linking Abuja to Kaduna, the Abuja-Kaduna highway and the Bwari-Jere road, are notorious for armed robbery attacks and other criminal activities.

The federal government has however, deployed large number of security officials to the Abuja-Kaduna highway since the diversion of flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to the Kaduna International Airport.

Unlike the major highway, the Bwari-Jere road has very little security presence. But some motorists prefer to take the Bwari-Jere road in order to cut off the traffic the security agents may cause or spend a shorter time on the road.