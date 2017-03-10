“We must take education seriously,” Buhari says on return from medical vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja called for more concerted effort in ensuring that all Nigerian children get good education in order to be relevant in a world driven by new technology.

Speaking to some governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, service chiefs and senior government officials at the State House, shortly after his return from London, Mr. Buhari said the world was fast changing, and more efforts must be made to equip the younger generation with relevant skills to compete in the global economy.

‘‘My single advice is that we must take education seriously, and we must do much more to educate our children,’’ he said.

President Buhari noted that the government would continue to discourage Nigerians from self-medication, urging those with discomforts to ensure they get proper diagnosis and doctor’s prescription for drugs. He lauded the quality of treatment he got during his medical vacation.

The President said he had been conscious of the challenges faced in repositioning the economy of the country, noting that it would receive more attention.

President Buhari said he was pleased with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who provided good leadership during his stay in London for medical attention.

The President said he had planned to take a vacation in January, 2017, after asking the Vice President to take a holiday in December, 2016.

President Buhari pointed that the team spirit with the Vice President would be further strengthened, in tackling the myriad challenges in the economy.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja called for more concerted effort in ensuring that all Nigerian children get good education in order to be relevant in a world driven by new technology

    Yeah right, seeing all those high tech used in UK hospitals to treat him must have given him this idea to talk about new technology on his return. BTW who is the Nigerian minister of education?