Buhari absent at Friday’s Muslim prayer

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday failed to attend the weekly Jumat prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque.

Many government officials who had trooped to the Mosque hoping to get a close glimpse of the president, left in disappointment as the president was conspicuously absent.

Mr. Buhari returned from London, UK, earlier on Friday after 51 days of medical vacation.

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who had been acting in his absence, will continue in that capacity as he (Buhari) continues to rest.

The preident’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, later tweeted that the president will formally resume his duties on Monday.

“PMB will Monday transmit letter to National Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal, and constitutional,” he said.