PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari receives husband at presidential villa

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, received her husband on Friday, amid cheers from families and well wishers, who joined her to welcome Mr. Buhari from medical vacation in the UK.

Mrs. Buhari, who received the president at about 9a.m. at the official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, thanked Nigerians for their support and prayer for the president.

She was joined by Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice-President, wives of state governors, ministers, family members and her close associates.

Mrs. Buhari expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the safe return of her husband.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, also expressed her happiness for the successful return of the President.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders to enable them deliver good governance to the people.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the wife of the President, Hajo Sani, expressed her joy for the return of the President to the country.

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari with Dolapo Osinbajo welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari President Buhari joins family members. Wife, Aisha (L) and daughter, Zahra, (R) and other well wishers at the Presidential Villa on Friday. The wife of Buhari, Aisha, (Right of Buhari) surrounded by well-wishers thanking God for return of her husband .

President Buhari returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Friday from London, after 51 days of medical vacation.

(NAN)