NYSC confirms assault on Zamfara corps member, blames ‘overzealous policeman’

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has confirmed the assault of a corps member serving in Zamfara State.

But it said the corps member was only slapped by an “overzealous officer”, contrary to the “exaggerated’ accounts of the incident on social media.

There have been social media reports that the corps member serving in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, was brutalised by a wealthy man in the town, as well as hired thugs.

The corps member was reportedly assaulted leading to serious body injuries because he administered punishment on his student who turned to be wealthy man’s ward.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Abosede Aderibigbe, confirmed the assault of the corps member through a statement.

Mrs. Aderibigbe said the corps member, whose name she gave as Esi Uwakwe, was only slapped by a police office.

“Our findings showed that the Corps member, who is serving in a school, went beyond his responsibility of teaching and adoption of acceptable approaches to discipline by causing knee injuries to one of his students whom he instructed to crawl on her knees”, Mrs. Aderibigbe said in the statement.

“The angered father of the student took the matter to the police and in the course of handling the case, an overzealous officer slapped the corps member.

“Our position on the matter is that both the corps member and the policeman were wrong in their approaches”, she said.

She, however, stated that the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police invited all parties to his office for amicable resolution of the case.

While sympathizing with the victim, Mrs. Aderibigbe stated that the picture of a man with cuts on his back, which is being circulated online, is not that of Corps member Uwakwe, but merely posted with intent to cause mischief and further mislead the public.

She urged corps members, especially those on teaching assignments, to always exercise caution in handling disciplinary cases and to refer serious cases to their school supervisors.