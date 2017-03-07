Atiku visits Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Related News

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The reason for the visit is unclear. The former vice president’s media office did not provide details. It only provided three photographs of the visit.

The Ooni’s palace is yet to comment on the visit.

Atiku’s visit to Ile-Ife came about 10 months after Oba Ogunwusi called at the former vice president’s Abuja home. The monarch visited on May 24, 2016.

No detailed statement was also issued on the event at the time.

The Ife monarch is one of Nigeria’s most influential traditional rulers, and is widely respected across the country.

Atiku, also a multi-billionaire businessman and philanthropist, belongs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was beaten to the presidential ticket of the party at the fold’s 2015 convention by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

There are speculations the former vice president might run again in 2019. He has consistently angled to be elected president since 2007.

In 2007, he was the presidential candidate of the defunct Action Congress (AC).

By 2011, he had returned to his original party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But he failed to clinch the ticket of the party, losing to Goodluck Jonathan.

The politician crossed to the APC in February 2014 and ran unsuccessfully for the presidential ticket of the party.

He has of recent been courting top politicians and leading monarchs across the country.

He was at the book launch of Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi on January 21.

On March 4, he attended the coronation of the new Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Professor James Ayatse, where, in a goodwill message, he underlined the fact that he is holder of the Zege Mule U Tiv title, the highest traditional title for a non-indigene of the Tiv kingdom.

He also dressed in a traditional Tiv attire to the event.