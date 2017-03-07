BREAKING: Senate stops Nigerian Customs vehicle duty ultimatum

customs officers

The Senate has passed a resolution directing the Nigerian Customs Service to halt its plan to penalise Nigerians who do not pay duties on their vehicles within one month.

The resolution, on Tuesday, followed a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, who said the new Customs policy was “a serious matter”.

In his contribution, Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, said it was not possible to import vehicle without clearance or “collaboration” of the Customs.

The Senate resolved that Customs halt actions until the agency appears before its Committee on Customs.

Senate President Saraki Saraki said it was the responsibility of the senate to ensure welfare of Nigerians.

Customs had threatened to impound vehicles without duty papers, and to prosecute their owners.

  • callistus u owuamanam

    If it is discovered that there are vehicles without import duty paid, how did the vehicles enter. It is the customs that are at the borders. Before, it was breaking into ware houses and loading poor nigerian women bags of rice, now it is stopping and impoundind vehicles on the road. Change Begins with Me should start with people in the high places, if we want to be serious about fighting corruption.

    • olumide

      You don’t want to pay duty on your vehicle.?if you have connived with unpatriotic officers to smuggle your vehicle, now is pay back time.All those senators drive vehicles without payment of duty;they are just trying to save their arses.