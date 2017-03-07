BREAKING: Another Senator decamps to APC

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The only Nigerian Senator elected on the platform of the Labour Party, Ovie Omo-Agege, has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr. Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central, announced his defection on Tuesday, citing leadership crisis in LP.

He came to the Senate after his predecessor, Igboyata Amori of Peoples Democratic Party, was sacked by the court.

Mr. Omo-Agege, a native Urhobo, had openly romanced with the APC caucus before his formal defection today, Tuesday.

In one instance, he joined the APC caucus last year to counter the PDP caucus’ accusation that the anti-graft campaign of the Buhari administration was lopsided.

With his defection, APC now has 66 members in the Senate, after gaining for decampees from the PDP previously.

Joshua Dariye, Plateau; Yele Omogunwa, Ondo; Nelson Effiong, Akwa Ibom; and Andy Uba, Anambra are the four Senators who cross-carpeted from the PDP to the APC.

