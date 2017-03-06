Nigeria does not need ministers for agriculture, health, Atiku says

atiku-abubakar

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has restated his call for true federalism as a panacea to Nigeria’s problems.

While speaking at the Obafemi Awolowo University at a program organised by the Faculty of Law on Thursday, Mr. Abubakar said in a true federal system, the federal government would have little or no need for some ministers as their issues would be handled by the federating units.

“We have a government that gives power to the central government and leaves the federating units with nothing,” he said.‎

“The current structure can be called unitary federalism.”

The politician, who is rumoured to be interested in the 2019 presidential race, said the current Nigerian structure makes the country economically indolent and doesn’t serve the citizens well.

“The restructuring of our federalism is not really a threat on our unity,” he said.

“The federal government has no point having a ministry of agriculture and health; they ought to only have units that will monitor the ministries. But instead they go on to appoint ministers.”

“What is the federal government’s business with having a health minister and minister of agriculture?” he asked.

Mr. Abubakar also accused his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo of not heeding to one of his advice on power projects.

“I once advised the president not to invest in independent power projects but focus on captive power projects, but I was not listened to; the world is shifting from oil to other sectors and we are not doing that in Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Anthony Elujoba, said Mr. Abubakar’s visit, though unexpected, was well appreciated by staff and students.

  • kinsly

    These thieve will not respect himself and just hide somewhere. So Atiku even believes he can become a President in our present Nigeria? Criminal Politician now champion of Restructuring.

    • Broadway2

      That’s the new language now – restructuring. You will realize later that someone will get to power in 2019 with the promise of restructuring… As if we don’t have people anywhere apart from old politicians!

  • thusspokez

    “The current structure can be called unitary federalism.”

    Unitary is the opposite of federalism. What does “unitary federalism” mean Mr. Atiku?

    Let’s try some similar combinations:
    1. Tall short man?
    2. Fat thin person?

    • Broadway2

      Wahala dey. They are using grammar anyhow. I don’t know what Atiku is saying ooo.

      • thusspokez

        The statement is crass, and Atiku is a joke. In other countries, the media would laugh at him and treat him like a fóól. Remember how even the much cleverer President Goerge Bush was treated by the western media?

    • Malik

      “Unitary Federalism” is an Oxymoron – a figure of speech whereby two opposite ideas are joined.

      • Suleiman Alatise

        I see, meaning he tried to create a sort of drama for the listeners/readers.

  • thusspokez

    “The federal government has no point having a ministry of agriculture and health; they ought to only have units that will monitor the ministries>/u>…”

    Units to monitor ministries? What is he talking about? He is not making any sense to me.

    • Broadway2

      I don’t understand. Monitor ministries we shouldn’t have?

      • thusspokez

        The statement is crass, and the man is a joke. In other countries, the media would laugh at him and treat him like a fóól. Remember how even the much cleverer President Goerge Bush wasn treated by the western media.

      • Suleiman Alatise

        I understand it to mean units to monitor the state ministries, but I think it’s bull shit, and he should be very careful and run his mouth less.

    • Mufu Ola

      That man is just hopping around “campaigning”.Even the US have Department (Ministry) of Agriculture.

  • El Patron

    Atiku you can hobnob from one University or forum to the other talking about fiscal federalism but we have heard all that before. Almost every President has used that point to campaign but when they get there they abandon it. Anyway Atiku, you will never be President of Nigeria, dont even bother yourself

  • AryLoyds

    Atiku For president , he has my vote 🙂

  • kayode Olufade

    Its easy to talk sense when not in government but once one gets to the helm of affairs of state, the brain becomes numbs to reason