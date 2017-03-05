Nigerian university to offer employment to 16 First Class graduates

Related News

The Federal University Wukari in Taraba has promised to offer automatic employment to all the16 graduating students of the institution that came out with first class degrees.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Abubakar Kundiri, who disclosed this during the maiden convocation of the institution on Saturday in Wukari, also said that those who were willing to pick up the appointment, would similarly be trained up to their third level degrees.

He said that the decision of the university in this direction was to encourage others to work hard to attain such heights and also to develop quality manpower for the new institution.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Abubakar Abdulrasheed, commended the decision of the university to engage the services of the best graduating students.

Represented by Ibrahim Yakasai, the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, the Executive Secretary said that the NUC would continue to support the institution in its manpower development.

Federal University Wukari[Photo Credit: fuwukari.edu.ng]

Also in his valedictory, the best graduating student, David Adashu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, pledged to represent the good image of institution.

He also enjoined his fellow graduands to remain calm in face of difficulties, seize the opportunity to do good, celebrate every achievement and give back to their communities, no matter how little.

(NAN)