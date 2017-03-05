Tragedy averted as cargo of Kano-bound train derails in Osogbo

Related News

The cargo section of a passenger train travelling from Lagos to Kano On Saturday got detached from the main body and derailed in Osogbo, Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the three wagons attached to the end of the passenger train got loose from the rest of the coaches close to Ifon in Osun State at about 1:45 a.m.

Witnesses said the incident was suspected to have been triggered by a mechanical fault.

The wagons continued to the interchange at the terminus around Old Garage area in Osogbo where the wheels got off the track and the wagons tumbled.

A witness, Biodun Opatoyinbo, said only one Mr. Yakubu popularly called Baba Ibeji, a train conductor, was in the cargo area. He was, however, unhurt.

Mr. Opatoyinbo said the train driver was later stopped at Offa in Kwara State, adding that a man who attempted to offload the goods in the stranded wagons was arrested and detained by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, police officers.

Another witness, Iyabo Ogundelen also told NAN that the train conductor had been taken to the hospital for proper medical check-up.

Mrs. Ogundele said a building close to the rail track at the interchange terminal was also damaged.