Multiple bomb blasts hit Maiduguri early Friday with many feared dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, said the attacks were carried out by suspected suicide bombers around the NNPC depot on Damboa Road, Maiduguri.

The police command’s spokesman, Victor Isuku, confirmed the blasts on Friday.

“Our men are still working at the scene,” NAN quoted Mr. Isuku as saying.

He promised to supply details later.