How I was released by SSS — PDP chieftain, Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi
Babatunde Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party who was arrested last week, said the State Security Service released him on Thursday without preconditions.

“I was freed without preconditions,” Mr. Gbadamosi told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Thursday evening. “They just allowed me to go without filing charges.”

Mr. Gbadamosi was arrested last Wednesday after he honoured an invitation from the SSS.

He was then transferred to Abuja on the same day where he was held until his release Thursday afternoon.

His wife, Sade Gbadamosi, said she had strong indications to believe her husband was held over a video he uploaded on Facebook last month.

His freedom followed intense media campaign and advocacy by Nigerians, including Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and rights activist, Femi Falana.

Mr. Gbadamosi, a real estate broker, said he will return to Lagos today and will brief Nigerians about his ordeal after discussing with his lawyers.

“I appreciate the efforts of Nigerians and the sacrifice they made to secure my freedom, I will brief them extensively about what happened after briefing with my lawyers.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • abodes_124

    thank you Osinbajo