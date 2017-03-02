How I was released by SSS — PDP chieftain, Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party who was arrested last week, said the State Security Service released him on Thursday without preconditions.

“I was freed without preconditions,” Mr. Gbadamosi told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Thursday evening. “They just allowed me to go without filing charges.”

Mr. Gbadamosi was arrested last Wednesday after he honoured an invitation from the SSS.

He was then transferred to Abuja on the same day where he was held until his release Thursday afternoon.

His wife, Sade Gbadamosi, said she had strong indications to believe her husband was held over a video he uploaded on Facebook last month.

His freedom followed intense media campaign and advocacy by Nigerians, including Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and rights activist, Femi Falana.

Mr. Gbadamosi, a real estate broker, said he will return to Lagos today and will brief Nigerians about his ordeal after discussing with his lawyers.

“I appreciate the efforts of Nigerians and the sacrifice they made to secure my freedom, I will brief them extensively about what happened after briefing with my lawyers.”