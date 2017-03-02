Moroccan King calls President Buhari, wishes him good health

Moroccan King Mohammed VI[Photo Credit:Aljazeera]

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammad Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the king initiated the call.

Mr. Adesina stated that the Moroccan leader asked after the president’ s health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

According to him, the two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

He noted that the king thanked Mr. Buhari for Nigeria’s support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco’s request to join the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS).

“The Moroccan king also expressed intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.”

He said President Buhari thanked the Moroccan King for the phone call, saying he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries. (NAN)

  • George

    Liar Mohammed said his president isn’t sick and not in hospital so why wishing him quick death oh sorry quick recovery.

    God pls never grant their requests.

  • Sarah

    King Muhammad is looking after the interests of his nation. He is possibly seeking cude oil, access to the West African market and political support to permanently keep the land annexed by his country in Western Sahara.
    Nigeria could gain access to high quality phosphates for fertilizers and perhaps visa-free travel. However we must be careful not to give political support for Morocco to annex Western Sahara.

  • AFRICANER

    This scam is turning into a major comedy retinue!