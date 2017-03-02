Osinbajo ‘satisfied’ with performance of Nigerian military

Related News

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says he is satisfied with the performance of the Nigerian military in the handling of security threats across the country.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday shortly after receiving briefings from the nation’s service chiefs and heads of other security agencies at the situation room of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Defence Minister, Mansur Ali, had earlier said the security chiefs will brief the acting president about the various operations being carried out by the armed forces especially the fight against Boko Haram in the north east.

Mr. Osinbajo said although it was not yet a “done deal”, it was clear that the Nigerian armed forces has greatly decimated Boko Haram terror group.

“As you know the Boko Haram as a military force has been degraded. They are not holding territory at the moment. Our armed forces have been able to dislodge them from practically all territories they were holding in the past.

“What is happening now is just once-in-a-while-attacks by suicide bombers.

“By the nature of asymmetric warfare we are not able to say it has ended now. But I think that militarily, they have been contained. There is no question at all that Boko Haram as a fighting force has been degraded,” he said.

Mr. Osinbajo, however, said the terrorist group still has the capacity to do damage with suicide bombers. He said that was why the military was keeping vigilance.

“I am very satisfied with what the military has done so far.‎ And the briefing has shown graphically that they are really on top of their game and that they are doing excellently well in the north east”, he said.

Meetings Buhari’s idea

The acting president also told reporters that holding regular security briefings is President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.

Mr. Buhari is currently in London on medical vacation. Mr. Osinbajo said he would speak with the president and update him on the outcome of the meeting.

“Almost every month, these briefings are held. It is routine and it is the president who puts in place this whole idea of regular briefing.

“It is even more important that we do so because of some of the issues arising; like the cases of kidnappings and I wanted the IG to inform us fully.

“Besides, the President is a process person and certainly, I am going to speak with him on developments here. So it is not an indication of anything. It is only an indication that we are committed ‎to the security of the nation,” he said.

The acting president said the primary duty of any government is to ensure the security of lives and property hence the need for leaders to be briefed regularly.

“‎The good thing is that our men are doing extraordinarily well in the north east and that Southern Kaduna has also been contained.

“The peace building process is also going on very well,” he said.