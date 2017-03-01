JUST IN: Osinbajo receives security briefing at Aso Rock

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently receiving security briefings from service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

The briefing is taking place at the Situation Room of the Ask Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali said the briefing is aimed at “allowing the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies to brief the acting president on the security situation in the country”.

Mr. Dan-Ali also said the meeting affords the security agencies an opportunity to express the “unflinching support, commitment and loyalty of the Nigerian Armed Forces to the present administration.”

The minister said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has provided the needed support to the armed forces which has impacted positively in its capacity to fight the insurgent Boko Haram and other security threats across the country.

He said relative peace has been restored to the restive north-east and that what the Nigerian Armed Forces is doing in most areas is to prepare for the return of civil authority and policing.

He said operations in the area have led to recovery of “weapons, communication equipment and arrest of many Boko Haram fighters.”

He also said part the successes recorded by the armed forces of recent is the rescue of many women and children held captive by the Boko Haram, while many commanders of the sect were arrested.

He said many more surrendered to the armed forces.

Mr. Dan-Ali, a retired brigadier general, said the Nigerian military is also providing aid to many displaced persons camps in the form of good clothing and water supplies, while roads hitherto closed have been reopened.

On Southern Kaduna, Mr. Dan-Ali said the Nigerian Army is in the process of building a new barracks in Kafanchan town to consolidate the military presence in the zone.

He said peace talks are currently ongoing among the people of the area to address constant clashes between farmers and herders.

