Nigerian Army say efforts ongoing to rescue missing soldier

The Nigerian Army says efforts are ongoing to rescue a soldier who got missing in action during an ambush in Lagos.

Olaolu Daudu, the spokesman, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

“The search operation for the missing officer is ongoing,” Mr. Daudu, a lieutenant colonel, said.

A soldier on February 21 got missing in action when troops came under heavy fire during a routine patrol of Lagos creeks.

The troops who were on routine patrol of the creeks around Abule-Ado, Festac Town area in Lagos, came under heavy gunfire in an ambush.

“Troops remain resilient and focused in search of their colleague,” he said.

He urged members of the public to provide the Army with useful information on the missing officer and assured residents of their continued safety.

(NAN)