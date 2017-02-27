PDP sweeps elections in Taraba, Gombe, Rivers

Related News

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidates have been declared winners of 13 local government chairmanship seats so far declared by the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission.

The PDP had also won all the local government chairmanship and councillorship seats in neighbouring Gombe State. The party also won the two parliamentary seats in the rerun election in Rivers State.

Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the Taraba commission, announced the results of the February 25 council polls in Jalingo on Sunday.

Mr. Duwe declared Mohammed Umar as Chairman-elect of Gashaka, Nicholas Waniyafiwani, Lau; Abdul Boboji, Jalingo; and Danladi Suntai as Chairman-elect of Bali Local Government.

Others are Salisu Dogo, Ardo-Kola; Joseph Mika, Yorro; Mr Adi Daniel, Wukari, Christopher Koshombo, Zing; Yahuza Yahaya, Gassol; and Nashuka Musa for Donga.

Mr. Duwe also declared Shiban Tikari as chairman-elect for Takum; Stephen Agya, Kurmi; while Rimansikwe Karma was declared Chairman-elect for Ussa Local Government.

Results from Sardauna and Karim Lamido Local Governments are still being waited, while the exercise was suspended in Ibi Local Government after violence broke out during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All Progressives Congress won three councillorship seats in Jalingo, with the SDP winning one councillorship in Zing, while the rest were cleared by the PDP.

(NAN)