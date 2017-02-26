AUN President Ensign resigns, interim president appointed

Related News

The President of the American University of Nigeria, AUN, Yola, Margee Ensign, has resigned.

Ms. Ensign described her decision to leave the AUN as “painful” in a mail she sent to the AUN community.

“I have made this decision for several reasons but in full confidence that together we have built a strong and thriving university.

“A university with a unique and clear mission, with strong ethical and professional values, with the confidence to carry on a viable academic tradition, with a tradition of doing its part to make this a safer, more just, and more prosperous world. I know that you will sustain it,” she said.

Although, the American Professor did not provide the reasons for her sudden resignation, a source at the University said it may not be unconnected with the outcome of a recent meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University.

“She resigned after coming back from the University board meeting in Lagos, obviously, they may have had a fall out,” the source said.

AUN board is headed by Amin KekereEkun, a former Managing Director of the defunct Habib Bank.

Ms. Ensign, credited with expanding the horizon of AUN beyond teaching and learning in and around Yola, the base of the university, said in her mail that she leaves “AUN with a heavy heart, but with many wonderful memories, and the deepest gratitude to all of you for your commitment to AUN and its important mission.”

Acting President appointed

The Board of Trustees of the University has announced the appointment of Professor Le Gene Quesenberry, the Provost, as the Interim President of AUN.

A statement from AUN Vice President, administration, Yahaya Zango, said the appointment follows “Dr Margee Ensign’s offer of resignation of her appointment as President of the American University of Nigeria with effect from May 1, 2017, due to personal reasons.

“Consequent upon this elevation, the Board has also announced the appointment of Professor Ahmad Hosseini, the Dean of School of Business & Entrepreneurship, as the Interim Provost. Both appointments take effect from February 25, 2017,” the statement said.

It also thanked Ms. Ensign for her stewardship of the university and wished her well in her future endeavours.

It also congratulated Professors Quesenberry and Hosseini for their respective elevations and assured them of “our community’s full cooperation and support in the service of the American University of Nigeria.”