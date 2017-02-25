Explosive kills soldier, 2 others in Niger State

Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]
Nigerian Soldiers
[Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

A hand-held grenade exploded on Saturday at Bari village, Bangi Local Government Area of Niger, killing a soldier and two villagers.

According to Bala Elkalla, spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, the explosive also injured four other villagers.

Mr. Elkalla said the soldier, who is serving in Maiduguri, obtained permission to travel to his village and was with his relations when the tragedy struck.

“The soldier, who is a private in the Nigeria army, was demonstrating how the army successfully captured sambisa forest when the grenade exploded and killed him and two onlookers on the spot,” he said.

The police official said the anti-bomb unit of the command had been drafted to the village and the resident of the late soldier to conduct a search “just in case there are more explosives”.

“It was not an attack; it was purely an accident. Normalcy has since returned to the village,” he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • AryLoyds

    This story don’t add up , how do an army private take grenade to his village when not on official assignment?