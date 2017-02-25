Southern Kaduna: Osinbajo gives Police IG marching orders to halt killings — Presidency

Related News

Additional security measures, including a total deployment of 15, 285 policemen are now being put in place by the Nigeria Police Force in Southern Kaduna, days after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to Aso Rock over the violence in the area.

People familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES Mr. Osinbajo met with Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris towards the end of the week after the recent resurgence of violence in the area.

One presidency source said the acting president asked why despite the security measures put in place and with the level of attention given to the area, the recent resurgence of violence resulting in the deaths of 21 persons still occurred.

“Acting President Yemi Osinbajo summoned the IGP to the Presidential Villa to find out what the police was doing to arrest the situation and to also issue further directives on restoring law and order to the affected communities,” our source said.

“The immediate outcome of the IGP’s meeting with the Acting President was the intensification and adoption of a set of additional security measures that would help contain the situation.

“Besides, deploying over 15000 cops to the area, the police high command has now concluded arrangements for the establishment of a new Police Squadron in Kafanchan, Kaduna, as part of broad measures adopted to curb the violence.

“Eighteen Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a unit of Belarus-trained police Special Forces have been deployed to Southern Kaduna.

“The police, in addition, have now increased helicopter surveillance in the entire area to prevent a recurrence of violence in the communities.

“Besides, the police have so far arrested 38 suspects linked to the violence while 29 firearms have been recently recovered.

“The IGP assured that there will now be stronger police presence and security in Southern Kaduna.

Twenty-one persons were killed in the latest attacks on communities in Southern Kaduna.

The Army recently announced the formation of a new unit to be stationed in Southern Kaduna, in a bid to contain the attacks.

In a similar development it was learnt that the Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, has briefed the Acting President on the situation in the Northeast where the Nigerian military is said to now hold effective control, mopping up remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents on a “regular and constant basis.”

Presidency sources also disclosed that plans were underway for a major briefing on the overall security situation of the country for the benefit of the Nigerian public.