Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara meet on speedy passage of 2017 budget

Related News

There are expectations that the 2017 Budget would be passed in earnest based on the level of rapport developing between top government officials in the Executive and Legislative arms in the country.

A meeting was held Thursday night between the leadership of the two arms of government at Aso Rock “discussing the Federal Government budget proposals now before the National Assembly,” according to a statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

The meeting hosted by the Acting President at his official residence lasted about an hour and was attended by members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Management Team and members of the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives including Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The meeting discussed issues and developments around the 2017 budget, while both sides also exchanged ideas and compared notes in order to ensure that this year’s budget passage process is better and faster than previous times.

During the meeting, held in a convivial atmosphere, there were also discussions on the need to ensure that key projects of the Federal Government aimed at enhancing the speedy recovery of the Nigerian economy are well taken care-of in the appropriations that will now emerge from the legislative arm of government to the Presidency.

The Wednesday night meeting also created the opportunity for both arms of the Nigerian government to work on clearing the grey areas in the budget and arrive at agreements on key and related issues.