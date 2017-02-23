NDDC redeploys 11 directors

Related News

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has redeployed 11 directors to different offices and directorates to boost its performance in the development of the Niger Delta.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Nsima Ekere, said on Thursday in Port Harcourt that the decision to shake-up the NDDC was taken after the commission’s retreat in Port Harcourt.

He said the affected directors were drawn from the commission’s offices in Abuja, Bayelsa, Imo, Ondo, Delta and Rivers states.

The NDDC chief gave the names of the affected officers redeployed as: Princewill Ekanim, who was redeployed to the office of the Managing Director as Director of Special Duties.

Effiong Ephraim moves from Special Duties to head Abuja Liaison office, while Rachael Odiri, formerly Head of Bayelsa State office now heads Abuja office.

Also, Wanoro Weli, a former Director in charge of Utility Infrastructure Development and Waterways would head Ondo State office, replacing Emma Audu who becomes Director of Project Monitoring and Supervision.

In similar vein, Nosa Agbongiasede takes charge of Imo State office, while Godwin Jaja, formerly Director of Imo office would take charge of Human Resources Directorate.

Etim Eyoette was elevated to the position of Acting Director, Utility Infrastructure Development and Waterways, UIDW, while Ndubuisi Ahiakwo was moved from UIDW in Delta to Project Monitoring and Supervision (Western Zone).

Uno Uno now heads Project Monitoring and Supervision (Eastern Zone) while Felix Aomreore becomes Head, Project Monitoring and Supervision (Central Zone).

Mr. Ekere said the redeployment would enable the commission to actualise reforms designed to restore the commission’s core mandate and improve the living conditions of residents in the Niger Delta.

“We are taking actions to reform our operations for optimum performance; and part of the first step was to deploy officers to where they would offer better service.

“It is important to offer the region and our people better service; improve the quality of our projects; and ensure that we pay for projects and programmes that we implement,” he said.

(NAN)