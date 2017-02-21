EFCC to arraign INEC official over N16 million bribe

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded arrangements to prosecute a Deputy Director of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers State, Gogo Anderson Waribo for bribe-taking.

Mr. Waribo allegedly collected N16 million from the N23 billion slush fund linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, during the 2015 general election, with the aim of influencing the outcome of the election.

He was arrested by EFCC operatives following report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Tuesday.

Although Mr. Waribo denied the allegations, investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name was on the list of the “bribe takers”, Mr. Uwujaren said.

It was revealed that he received N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015 and gave N5 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official.

He will be arraigned as soon as investigation is completed.