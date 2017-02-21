Osinbajo names another Ambassadorial nominee

Related News

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has added Adeyinka Asekun, a banker, to the list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees currently being considered by the Senate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read Mr. Osinbajo’s letter conveying Mr. Asekun’s name at plenary on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom on an extended medical vacation since January 19, had on January 12 resubmitted a list of 46 nominees to the Senate, two months after the first one was rejected.

The additional nominee, Mr. Asekun, is the chairman of Wema Bank and graduate of University of Wisconsin.

He also received an MBA from the California State University and had headed retail banking sections at the United Bank for Africa and now defunct Oceanic Bank.

Mr. Asekun hails from Ogun State, Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for Mr. Osinbajo confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mid-February, the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Monsurat Sunmonu (APC-Oyo Central) had screened the earlier nominees.

Also, at the plenary today, Mr. Saraki read another letter from Mr. Osinbajo conveying the nomination of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The letter was dated February 5.