Imo students top JAMB application list in 2016

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said Imo topped the number of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, applications with 103,122 in 2016.

The figure is reflected in an NBS report on “JAMB Admitted Candidates by State and Gender within Faculty’’ released on Monday in Abuja.

According to the report, three states – Imo, Osun, Oyo – top the list of those with the highest number of JAMB applications in 2016, following the applications of statistics by state of origin.

The report stated that Osun recorded the second highest with 83,569 applications, while Oyo recorded 81,630 applications.

Meanwhile, the report stated that Yobe, Zamfara and FCT recorded lowest applications with 12,268; 7,303 and 5,089 respectively.

In 2015, the report listed Imo, Delta and Oyo as the top three states with highest applications.

“JAMB received 111,066 applications from Imo (in 2015), out of which 28,883 were admitted for admission, representing 26 per cent of the students admitted in the year.

“JAMB received 101, 213 applications from Delta (in 2015), out of which 26,462 were admitted, representing 28 per cent of students in the year under review.

“Also, JAMB received 87,180 applications from Oyo state (in 2015) in which 24,652 were admitted in the year.’’

The report, however, stated that top three states with lowest applications in 2015 were Sokoto (12,877), Zamfara (6,304) and FCT with 1,725 applications.

It stated that JAMB received a total 11. 7 million applications in 6 years from 2010 to 2016. (NAN)