PDP Crisis: Makarfi faction blocked from meeting at Abuja conference centre

The meeting of the Makarfi-faction of the Peoples Democratic Party scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, has been moved to the lodge of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, after the original venue was barricaded.

The meeting, slated for today, Monday, was called on Friday following the Appeal Court judgement that affirmed Ali Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the Nigeria’s troubled opposition party.

In an immediate response to the development via Twitter, the spokesperson for the Makarfi-faction, Dayo Adeyeye, said it was “a sad day” that threatened freedom of association and movement.

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of collaborating with Mr. Sheriff to frustrate the PDP.

He confirmed Mr. Fayose’s Lodge as the new venue for the meeting to “discuss crucial party matters.”