Modu Sheriff speaks on PDP court ruling

Related News

The national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Sheriff, has said that he will work to restore the lost glory of the party.

Mr. Sheriff was declared the authentic chairman by the Court of Appeal, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He defeated a factional chairman and former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi.

The PDP was factionalised after its national convention which also held in the Rivers state capital last year.

Mr. Sheriff had announced the suspension of the convention citing Court orders, however, the party, led by its elected governors went ahead with the convention and appointed a caretaker committee under Mr. Makarfi.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Mr. Sheriff said the judgement of Court of Appeal on Friday, “does not call for merriment or mourning. In my candid view, there was no victor and no vanquished”.

The former governor said the judgement is an opportunity for a “sincere renewal” of a sense of unity and fraternity within the ranks of party members.

“No doubt, we have come a long and tortuous road, wherein some of us have been bruised or out rightly wounded and are hurting. I understand also, that for some of us, our ego has been agitated.

“Yet, I dare say that we can put all of that behind us and come together with one accord and move our great party, the Peoples‘ Democratic Party, PDP, forward,” he said.

Mr. Sheriff said he would do everything within his powers to bring lasting peace to the PDP.

“It is not about me or any ambition, it is about the survival of our great party

“On this score. I can assure you that I shall be willing to make any sacrifice that can guarantee peace in our party.

“Let us be my certain about this, no person or group, no matter how powerful can do it alone. We need all hands on deck to rekindle the winning fire in PDP.

“Divided, we can achieve little or nothing. But united, we can stand like the impregnable Glam Rock and no weapon fashioned against us can prevail,” he said.

Mr. Sheriff said the PDP, which was in power for 16 years before losing to the APC in 2015, still has a great future and he will work towards.

“I see a very great future for our great party, PDP. Our people are already looking forward to the return of the glorious days of a PDP government, when the net worth of life was worthy of human dignity.

“We cannot afford to disappoint the teeming majority of Nigerians who are looking up to us at this despondent hour of our politics and economy.

“How can we meet their expectations if we remain fragmented and disunited? We must therefore, rise to the occasion and come together as one strong united family,” he said.