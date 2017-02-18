FACT-CHECK: Buhari’s aide wrong; President not first African leader called by Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari was not the first African leader called by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The American leader spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, on January 23, three days after his inauguration and three weeks before calling Mr. Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma on February 13.

News reports from the United States and Egypt said Mr. Trump discussed bilateral issues bordering on terrorism and extremism with Mr. El Sisi.

This contradicts claims by presidential media aides that Mr. Trump’s call to Mr. Buhari was the first to any African leader since being sworn in a month ago.

At least two media aides to the president, Garba Shehu and Tolu Ogunlesi, made the misleading assertion while propping it as a major foreign policy success for the administration.

Mr. Shehu told Channels Television on February 14 that Mr. Trump’s call to his principal was not entirely surprising given Nigeria’s place in Africa, especially in areas of diplomacy and politics.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that President Trump made the choice of making the first African call to the Nigerian President,” he said.

The night before, Mr. Ogunlesi, who handles digital communication for Mr. Buhari, had made the same assertion in a Twitter update shortly after news broke that the call did take place between the two leaders.

“Nigeria and SA take first and second places on POTUS (President of the United States) Africa call list. As they should, really. Also not surprising BH (Boko Haram)/terror main focus of Nigeria call,” Mr. Ogunlesi said.

But he later walked back the statement, saying he was referring to sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr. Shehu has yet to withdraw his claim. He did not respond to calls and text messages from PREMIUM TIMES about it Saturday afternoon.

Channels Television appeared to have relied on the information passed by the media aides, in also incorrectly making the same claim.

“Now, the conversation between both presidents is the first U.S. President Donald Trump will be having with an African leader, so what impact would this have on U.S.-Nigeria relations,” the station said in its 10:00 p.m. bulletin February 13.

Mr. Trump spoke with Mr. Buhari from his medical vacation in London.

The American leader assured Nigeria of U.S. readiness to cut a new deal in provision of military weapons to combat terrorism.

  Foreign Observa

    Premium Times Editor,

    The lies from Buhari presidency have made me addicted to pain-relieving tablets.
    The “Buhari chat” does not even rank in any importance, to be candid, because
    as far as Africa is concerned, Egypt is a main ally of the United States of America.
    Nigeria does not rank anywhere on the U.S strategic list – nowhere, not even on oil.
    The reason America keeps Nigeria close enough is less for Nigeria’s own merits but
    for Nigeria’s geographic location in the Gulf of Guinea with eight (8) other countries.

    • Kiliwi2000

      AS A MATTER OF FACT DONALD TRUMP MET WITH THE PRESIDENT OF CONGO IN PERSON

      TO DISCUSS BILATERAL AND MULTILATERAL MATTERS. SO MUCH FOR BUHARI PHONE CALL!

      • No-Comment

        “The point is that Nigeria can become much less relevant to
        the United States. We have already seen evidence of it. When President Obama
        went to Ghana and not to Nigeria, he was sending a message, that Ghana
        symbolized more of the significant trends, issues and importance that one wants
        to put on Africa, than Nigeria.

        Let me sort of deconstruct those elements of Nigeria’s
        importance, and ask whether they are as relevant as they have been. We often
        hear that one in five Africans is a Nigerian. What does it mean? Do we ever say
        one in five Asians is a Chinese? Chinese power comes not just for the fact that
        it has a lot of people but it has harnessed the entrepreneurial talent and
        economic capacity and all the other talents of China to make her a major
        economic force and political force.

        And when I was asked by journalists why President Obama did
        not go to Nigeria, I said “what would he gain from going? Would Nigeria be a
        good model for democracy, would it be a model for good governance, would he
        obtain new commitments on Darfur or Somalia or strengthen the African Union or
        in Niger or elsewhere        ?” No he would not, so he did not go. And when Secretary
        Clinton did go, indeed but she also went to Angola and who would have thought
        years ago that Angola would be the most stable country in the Gulf of Guinea
        and establish a binational commission in Angola.

        …………..Ambassador Princeton N. Lyman

        (Ex U.S Ambassador to Nigeria)

        [December 11, 2009]