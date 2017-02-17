DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

    Now that the appointment and nominations showed justice, equity and fairness to the six geopolitical zones of the country, no body is complaining. This is the right way to follow in a multi tribal ,ethnic and religious organizations or nations like Nigeria and save our nation the unnecessary effort and time spent on trying to marginalize, cheat or shortchange any part of Nigeria.
    It will always ensure that every part of zone of Nigeria is sincerely represented and carried along in the government and politics of Nigeria.
    Buhari must learn from this and reshuffle his malicious appointments to represent equity, justice and fairness to all part of Nigeria .by so doing, he shall be doing great help to his government and peace, unity, prosperity and progress of Nigeria.
    May God touch his heart to do the right thing for Nigerian nation.

  • abodes_124

    Osibanjo you dey try my brother. Perhaps you could also constitute the boards of the hundred so f Federal agencies that are yet to have aboard 18 months into this government. your boss will very proud of you when he returns and sees how much of the deck you have cleared in his absence. Don’t worry he will not shout at you again as he did for the naira revaluation and petrol subsidy changes you pulled off last time.