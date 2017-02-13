ICPC filed 70 cases, secured 11 convictions from 1, 569 petitions in 2016

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, has said it secured 11 convictions out of 70 corruption related cases it filed in 2016.

Speaking during a media round table organised by the commission in Abuja, its chairman, Ekpo Nta, said the commission received a total of 1,569 petitions in 2016 from which the cases were filed.

He added that 303 criminal related cases are currently ongoing in courts across the nation.

Mr. Nta said the larger percentage of the petitions which gave rise to the various categories of cases emerged from the private sector.

Citing a bar chart indicating the sectoral distribution of the various petitions, Mr. Nta said the private sector had over 700 petitions while government establishments and the educational sector followed with about 200 and 150 petitions, respectively.

He further said the commission had classified the petitions based on the various geo-political zones of the country and found that the north-central zone had the largest number with 782 complaints during the period under review.

The south-west had the second highest number of petitions, numbering 295 in all. The south-south zone had 201 petitions while the north-west zone had 118 petitions in the year under review.

According to the report, the south-east zone had 106 petitions, and the north-east zone had 62 petitions submitted to the ICPC in 2016.

Mr. Nta said the commission had for years struggled with the problem of inadequate funding, which has militated against the successful conduct of its core objectives. But he added that the current government was making efforts to improve the situation.

He said the commission was also making efforts to ensure that loopholes in the system of government that encourage corruption are closed.

According to Mr. Nta, the commission conducted what he described as a ‘system study review’ in various agencies of government, including the Bureau of Public Enterprises, the National Examination Council, NECO, the health, water and aviation sectors, and the Universal Basic Education among other agencies.

He added that the banking sector was also not left out as efforts were ongoing to ensure that the sector provides greater protection for Nigerians against fraudsters.

He urged the media to help the fight against corruption by reporting objectively and accurately.