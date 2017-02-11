No provision for Abuja airport repair in 2017 budget – Saraki

Related News

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that there is no provision for the repair of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport runway, in the 2016 and 2017 budgets.

He stated this while speaking with the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello.

In a statement released on Friday by his media aide, Bamikole Omisore, Mr. Saraki said the non-completion of the Minna Airport re-modelling project was the reason why the Federal Government has no choice but to divert flights to Kaduna.

“It makes a lot of sense to have an option. It is the lack of option that brings us to where we are that we cannot make a good choice,” Mr. Saraki said.

“No provision was made, in either the 2016 or 2017 budget, for the rehabilitation of the Abuja airport runaway… one will be wondering how such kind of decisions are arrived at.”

Mr. Saraki, however, promised that provision will be made for the completion of the Suleja-Minna road.

When contacted on Saturday, Mr. Omisore added that although the executive did not include the repair of the runway in the budget proposition, but since it is an appropriation, the legislature would look into it.

“(The) executive did not include it but since it is just an appropriation, the National Assembly will consider including it,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Abuja airport has been subject of controversies in the past weeks, following the resolve of the Nigerian government to close the airport for repairs.

The arrangement by the Nigerian government during the repairs is that airlines would land at the Kaduna airport and passengers would be transported in secure buses from Kaduna to Abuja.