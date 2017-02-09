Nigeria impounded fake, substandard drugs worth N1 billion in 2016

Related News

Fake and sub-standard drugs worth more than N1 billion were impounded in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

According to a new report released by the NBS, Thursday, tagged “Registered Products 2016 (Health)”, fake and sub-standard products worth ₦1,035,000,000 were impounded during the year under review.

The data showed that in 2016, 4,296 applications were received for new products registration while 7,679 products were presented for registration approval.

Further analysis revealed that 7,444 products (were granted registration, 235 products registration were rejected and Zero number was withdrawn.

According to the report, data on imported products registered in the year under review reflected that 3,236 applications were received for new products registration and 2,262 products were presented for registration approval.

Also, 2,033 products were granted registration while 229 products registration were rejected.

In the same vein, analysis of data on locally made products registered in the year under review reflected that 1,060 applications were received for new products registration and 5,417 products were presented for registration approval.

Further analysis revealed that 5,411 (of locally made) products were granted registration and 6 products registration were rejected.

The report was put together by the NBS in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC.