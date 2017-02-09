PHOTOS: Presidency posts Buhari, Tinubu photos

Related News

The State House has just posted new pictures President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with a APC leaders, Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande, Thursday afternoon.

The presidency, using @NGRPresident official Twitter handle, said the meeting took place in Nigerian government official residence in London.

“President @MBuhari currently receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London,” it said.

About half an hour later, the handle posted another picture saying the president and his guests just finished meeting.

The pictures come just as Speaker Yakubu Dogara said he spoke to the president by phone on Wednesday. Mr. Dogara said the president expressed deep worries about food security and other challenges facing the country.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also said he spoke with the presidentand affirmed he was hale and hearty.

Mr. Saraki made this known on his Twitter page.

‎”Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.‎ He was in good spirit and joked about my working late into the night, as usual. – @Bukolasaraki on twitter Wednesday 8th of February 2017, 11:35pm,” Mr. Saraki tweeted.

President Buhari’s health has been a matter of serious concern amongst Nigerians since he left the country about three weeks ago on a 10-day vacation.

A day before he was due to return to the country on February 6, the president wrote to the National Assembly seeking indefinite elongation of his leave in order to complete a ‘cycle’ of medical examinations by his doctors.

But administration officials insist the president is doing fine and Nigerians’ apprehension is unnecessary.