Nigerian Army arrests two soldiers for molesting physically challenged man

Related News

The Nigerian army says it has arrested two of its officers seen in a video clip molesting a physically challenged man for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

The video clip which went viral on the internet shows two unidentified soldiers whipping a crippled man, while people who had gathered around watched helplessly.

The army in a statement released on Thursday by its spokesperson, Sani Usman, said the incident took place on February 7 in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended,” Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said.

Mr. Usman said the soldiers have been charged with assault by their commanding officer.

He added that the military has warned troops to desist from infringing on the human rights of citizens in order not to “cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army”.

“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not (a) true reflection of the Nigerian Army,” Mr. Usman said.