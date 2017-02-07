Court adjourns Oronsaye’s N190 million corruption trial

Related News

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday adjourned till March 1 for adoption of addresses in a case of alleged breach of trust and diversion of N190 million filed against Stephen Oronsaye.

Mr. Oronsaye, a former Head of Service of the Federation, was also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was docked for breach of trust and diversion of N190 million meant for the committee he chaired.

The judge, Olasumbo Goodluck, adjourned the matter after listening to the submissions of counsel in the matter.

The prosecuting counsel, Faruk Abdullahi, informed the court that he just filed reply to the no case submission filed by the defence.

The defence counsel, Peter Erivnode, reminded the court that the no case submission was made since December 9 and duly served on the prosecution and it was almost two months now.

He said the prosecution realising that the matter was for adoption today decided to file its reply this morning.

Mr. Erivnode told the court that this was a clear indication that the prosecution was not prepared to pursue this matter diligently.

“In this circumstance, we pray the court to grant us an adjournment to enable us study what was in the reply,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the prosecution called six witnesses to prove its case and also closed its case on November 15.

On December 9, the defence opened its case by filing no case submission, saying that the prosecution does not have any case against the defendant.

(NAN)