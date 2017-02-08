PHOTO STORY: #iStandWithNigeria and pro-Buhari protests across Nigeria

The #iStandwithNigeria protesters marching towards the Presidential Villa in Abuja
In order to air their displeasure of government policies and the economy, protests were held in major cities across Nigeria. Here are the pictures below:

Abuja

#IstandwithNigeria protesters
Abuja Pro-government protesters

A Pro-Buhari protester

Lagos

Vehicular traffic along the Ikorodu Road has ground to a standstill as protesters are approaching the National Theatre
Protesters protesting
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni leading the police force during the protest

Akwa Ibom

Protesters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
Protesters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

