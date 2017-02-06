Pray for Buhari, CAN urges Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Niger State has called on Nigerians to pray for the well-being of President Muhammadu Buhari and his safe return to the country.

The state’s CAN Chairman, Echioda Mathias, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Monday.

Mr. Mathias said that based on the teachings of the Bible, Nigerians should always pray for their leaders.

“It is God who made Buhari our leader; therefore, we should imbibe the habit of praying for his well-being.

“Let us pray he gets well completely and returns quickly to continue with the good work he has been doing; we believe God will heal him,” he said.

Mr. Mathias urged Nigerians to unite and defend the good intentions of the present administration.

He further advised Nigerians to be security-conscious and to assist security agencies with useful information that would help tackle the security challenges in the country.

The chairman also urged religious and traditional leaders to encourage peaceful co-existence in their domain.

“Nigerians should learn to live in harmony in spite of religious or ethnic differences; they should also be patriotic to move the country forward.

“Security is a collective responsibility; therefore, as individuals, we must contribute positively toward the development of the country and make it a better place,” he said.

