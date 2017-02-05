Trump travel ban suffers another setback at Appeals Court

Dulles International Airport [Photo credit: WTTW.com]
Dulles International Airport [Photo credit: WTTW.com]

The recent travel ban by President Donald Trump suffered another setback on Sunday after a U.S. appeals court refused to allow the ban.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco refused the plea of the justice department to restore the ban.

Mr. Trump had on January 27 through an executive order placed a temporary ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the U.S.

The order was on Friday blocked by a federal district court in Seattle, leading to an appeal by the Justice Department.

The appeals court on Sunday, however, rejected a request by the Justice Department to immediately restore the travel ban, deepening a legal showdown.

Mr. Trump had said the ban was to further secure the U.S. from potential terrorists. The ban has been condemned by millions of Americans and other nationals leading to protests in the U.S. and other countries like Italy and the UK.

The Appeals Court ruling means citizens of those countries can for now be able to enter the U.S.

President Donald Trump [Photo credit: The Hill]
President Donald Trump [Photo credit: The Hill]

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Julius

    Hope the Trump friends and supporters in Nigeria are following this news !. Some of us told them where the ban was going but, they kept yapping. Its a process and we shall keep watching.

  • Adeyemo Gabriel Ademola

    The lifting of the ban is a confirmation that it was a mistake in the first place to have elected Mr. trump. How on earth can somebody scoring less percentage of votes be elected over someone with higher percentage? It is the right time America begins the process of altering their constitution to allow the wish of the majority to prevail. Democracy all over the world is a game of number. America should do away with electoral college. Trump cannot go any where. It is not possible for him to rule outside of the constitution. It is a shame on America to have a president like Trump.

  • L’homme Diplomatique

    @MABOTA:disqus

    The United States of America needs to be more realistic. The conduct of foreign policy includes
    the admission of aliens. It is not the duty of the judiciary to do that. It is the task of the president
    of the United States of America to assess and preempt potential risks overseas to Americans.
    President Donald Trump has the better argument. The federal courts are straying into a mess.
    The judicial powers of the United States federal courts never extend to foreign policy choices.