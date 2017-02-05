Trump travel ban suffers another setback at Appeals Court

Related News

The recent travel ban by President Donald Trump suffered another setback on Sunday after a U.S. appeals court refused to allow the ban.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco refused the plea of the justice department to restore the ban.

Mr. Trump had on January 27 through an executive order placed a temporary ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the U.S.

The order was on Friday blocked by a federal district court in Seattle, leading to an appeal by the Justice Department.

The appeals court on Sunday, however, rejected a request by the Justice Department to immediately restore the travel ban, deepening a legal showdown.

Mr. Trump had said the ban was to further secure the U.S. from potential terrorists. The ban has been condemned by millions of Americans and other nationals leading to protests in the U.S. and other countries like Italy and the UK.

The Appeals Court ruling means citizens of those countries can for now be able to enter the U.S.