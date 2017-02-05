Premium Times Centre organises workshop on Digital Security in Nigeria

Related News

The state of digital security and press freedom in Nigeria is the theme of a 3-day baseline workshop organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, and its partner, Free Press Unlimited, FPU, in Abuja from Sunday, February 6-8.

The workshop which will hold at the AES Apartments, Abuja, will bring together media managers, newsroom editors, union leaders, academics and other media stakeholder groups to discuss the existing constitutional and regulatory framework of digital and media freedom in the country.

The Program Manager of PTCIJ, Joshua Olufemi, said the workshop will consider the legal, economic, and political environment of the media as enablers of an accountability media enterprise in the country, as well as on the relevance of stakeholder advocacy on the prospects of development and investigative journalism in Nigeria.

Mr. Olufemi recalled the recent attack on some Premium Times staff which he said threatened the practice of ethical journalism and represented an impediment to the constitutional rights to free speech and media freedom. He said the harassment of media practitioners and the shifting context of media work that allowed this type of abuse in recent times made it imperative to bring stakeholders together to discuss collaborative measures for sustaining press freedom and digital security in the country.

Free Press Unlimited under its No News is Bad News program, is supporting PTCIJ’s new project on promoting digital freedom and press freedom in Nigeria. The workshop is a pilot activity in a series of activities aimed at advancing freedom of expression and strengthening the media to serve the public interests and democratic processes of governance in Nigeria.

Another component of the broader programme is to carry out solution-focused reporting on public and private sectors infringement on media and internet freedom as well as coverage of the Nigerian ICT and telecommunication policy landscape. Also, the project will provide support to train journalists on physical, psychosocial, and digital safety.