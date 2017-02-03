Why Police sealed Nigerian private station, Core TV, others

Related News

The security operatives who sealed up the Abuja office of a cable and satellite broadcaster, CoreTV, early Friday morning were not from the State Security Service, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The operatives were from the Mobile Unit of the Police, witnesses said, out to enforce a quit notice arising from a land dispute decided by the Supreme Court.

Workers had arrived the television station along Sokode Crescent, Zone 5, Wuse in Abuja on Friday morning to discover their offices broken into and their broadcasting and other equipment allegedly carted away.

Following the discovery, Olajide Adediran, the Managing Director of CoreTV, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the operatives had shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around 4:00 a.m. Friday, even though the media house had no history with the secret police.

But it later emerged that the broadcast media organisation was caught in a dispute over the land on which the building housing its rented office was constructed.

Three buildings, including the plaza where CoreTV had its offices, were sealed in execution of the quit notice.

A cameraman with CoreTV, Adeniyi Adeshina, told PREMIUM TIMES that the operatives arrived the location with some hoodlums and evacuated the properties in their building.

“I left office at about 10 p.m. last night without any sign of a quit notice. At about 6:a.m when I assumed duty today, I saw a notice on the building’s main entrance stating that we should evacuate the building within 12 hours of the notice,” Mr. Adeshina said.

It is not clear why the police did not give adequate notice to the occupants of the building before the eviction and why their properties had to be broken into, damaged and stolen.

The dispute over the land had been on since 1996 until it was decided by the Supreme Court.

Apart from the U.L.O Plaza in which CoreTV had its offices, two other buildings occupied by several businesses were forcibly evacuated on Friday.

The exercise led to damages to the buildings and loss of valuable items in the offices and business centres located in them.

However, the Abuja Police command spokesman, Anjuguri Mamza, when contacted on phone said he was not aware of the development.

Mr. Mamza said he would find out more details later.