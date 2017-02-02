Again, Saraki, Dogara visit Osinbajo

Related News

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have again visited acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House presidential villa for the second time in three days.

The two National Assembly leaders were at the Villa on Tuesday to see Mr. Osinbajo.

Thursday’s meeting lasted for over three hours.

Mr. Saraki had told reporters on Tuesday that their visit was in respect of the 2017 budget estimates which is being considered by the Assembly.

After emerging from the office of the acting president on Thursday, Mr. Saraki said their visit was in respect of the presence of Nigerian military in the Gambia.

“The acting president is briefing us on our troop’s trip to Gambia and what the situation is, and that the Navy and the Air Force will be coming back, and that it is likely some troops will be left behind,” he said.

Messrs. Saraki and Dogara were accompanied to the meeting by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

President Muhammadu Buhari is on vacation in London, United Kingdom. He is expected to return on February 10.