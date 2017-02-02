Nigeria to deploy drones to protect electricity transmission equipment

Related News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, says it will deploy drones to check vandalism of its transmission lines and equipment in the country.

The TCN Managing Director, Atiku Abubakar, said this why fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We still have issues of vandalism and as a company, we have gone to the extent of proposing the use of modern technologies, to help us monitor and know the status of our lines, who is interfering with our line?

“We have just considered in our last tender board meeting, the use of drones to ply our lines, where we feel there are issue of vandalism.

“That is a technology we are going ahead with and we believe it will help to alert us on any possible case of vandalism that is likely to happen on to our line.

“We are also looking forward to the cooperation of the National Assembly so that they can promulgate laws to deal with vandalism of critical infrastructures, I know that is being contemplated.”

He said the vandalism of transmission equipment and lines was responsible for the collapse of some of its transmission lines in the country.

On the utilisation of the released stranded containers at the port, comprising transmission equipment, Mr. Abubakar said that the first batch of the equipment had been deployed to sites for the completion of the projects.

He said that efforts were being made to secure the releases of stranded TCN containers at the ports.

He said that the release of the containers would facilitate the speedy completion of the critical transmission projects in the country.

