Seventh witness testifies in corruption trial of Nigerian judge

The trial of a Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, continued on Wednesday at a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with the seventh prosecution witness giving her testimony.

Mr. Ademola and his wife, Olubowale, are facing trial for alleged fraud and abuse of office, alongside a senior advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi.

The first defendant in the charge, Mr. Ademola, was accused of collecting gratification including money from a former director of finance and accounts, office the Accountant General of the Federation, Shuaibu Teidi, to the tune of N25 million.

Mr. Teidi, who had appeared on Tuesday as the 6th prosecution witness, told the court that Mr. Ademola had through his agents threatened him (Teidi) to pay a sum of N25 million, in order to be granted bail when he was charged before Mr. Ademola’s court for fraud.

He also said Mr. Ademola, while presiding the case, confiscated his property without due recourse to law.

Under cross-examination, the former director told the court that he tried without success to collect a copy of the court order confiscating his property, but was denied by Mr. Ademola.

Mr. Teidi’s wife, Fatima Teidi, who appeared as the seventh prosecution witness, told the court during examination that she concluded that there was a link between the person demanding for money from them and the judge because the caller always knew the next date of hearing on her husband’s matter.

She also told the court that the caller had told her that failure on her part to cooperate would result in the messing up of her files before Mr. Ademola’s court, so that the judge would become unable to attend to the case.

When asked to identify the person whose name had been given as the one making the request for the N25 million, Mrs. Teidi said she met with the person (Kingsley O) at the Wuse market.

During cross-examination, she read through her statement to the SSS where she stated that the only persons she met were men between 25 to 30 years old who ran away when she attempted to scream at the market.

Mrs. Teidi also told the court that the phone with which she received calls and sms from the Kingsley, when her husband was in prison, was missing.

She said she did not mention Kingsley to the SSS because she was not asked about him. She also said she did not include Kingsley’s name in the petition written to the NJC in March 2014.

Mrs. Teidi had also told the court during examination that her husband and his family approached the Appeal Court when Mr. Ademola refused their application for variation of bail conditions.

She said the appellate court frowned at what she described as the stringent conditions for bail given to her husband, adding that the court above said Mr. Ademola was biased.

When a copy of the Appeal Court ruling was given to her, however, to clarify the allegation of bias; the witness who concluded her testimony on Wednesday, said her earlier position was merely her interpretation of the ruling.