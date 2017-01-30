CAN won’t accompany Apostle Suleman to SSS – Official

Johnson Suleman, Founder Omega Fire Ministries
Johnson Suleman, Founder Omega Fire Ministries

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has restated its support for the founder of the Omege Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, after he was invited by operatives of the State Security Service, SSS.

The security agency summoned the controversial cleric after a video surfaced showing him calling on his congregation to kill Fulani herdsmen so as to protect themselves.

“If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen,” he said.

Over 200 people have been killed in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and local farming communities in Southern Kaduna. Similar violence in other states of Nigeria have also caused the death of hundreds of people.

The Southern Kaduna crisis has since taken a religious dimension despite warnings to the contrary by government officials and peace envoys.

Reacting to rumours that CAN would send an entourage to accompany Mr. Suleman to the office of the SSS on Monday, media aide to CAN President Olasupo Ayokunle, Bayo Oladeji, said the association’s leadership would not go with the pastor, but was solidly behind him.

“I spoke with him (Mr. Suleman) this morning. CAN is solidly behind him. He was invited to the office of the SSS; let him go. We are behind him, but as for whether or not we are going to the SSS office with him, my answer to that is no. He was invited alone. But we are solidly behind him,” Mr. Oladeji said.

In his reaction to the invitation, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, warned the SSS not to detain Mr. Suleman and the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo.

Fayose and Pastor
Apostle Johnson Suleman accompanied by Gov. Fayose

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Fayose described the alleged attempt to detain the two clerics as “a development that could plunge Nigeria into religious crisis.”

He urged the security operatives to face the task of apprehending “culprits in the various religious crisis in recent times”, rather than “attacking persons who were forced to express their frustration” over “government’s failure to protect the citizens”.

“There is plan to charge Apostle Suleiman and Bishop Oyedepo for incitement and attempt to cause public disorder on Friday, and make sure that they are not granted bail so (as) to get them remanded in Kuje Prison perpetually,” Mr. Fayose alleged.

According to the statement signed by his media assistant, Lere Olayinka, the governor claimed that more Nigerians have been killed in this administration than in the last 20 years of Nigeria’s history.

“Apart from during the civil war, Nigerians have not been badly divided as a nation as we are under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Killings under this government in 18 months are more than what was witnessed in the last 20 years,” the governor said.

Mr. Fayose said the planned arrest was aimed at humiliating the men of God as well as silencing them and creating fear in the minds of other Christian leaders.

“Even though the SSS has allowed common-sense to prevail by properly inviting Apostle Suleman as against the gestapo manner with which the service attempted to abduct him last week Wednesday, it is still questionable that the SSS is more interested in a man who threatened to defend himself against any attack by Fulani herdsmen rather than those herdsmen that murdered thousands of Nigerians.

“It is sad and worrisome that after muzzling opposition politicians, judiciary and the press, the APC-led federal government has taking its desperation to suppress dissenting voices in

the country to the House of God. If the SSS had acted swiftly like it is doing on Apostle Suleman, so-called inciting comments when people were being killed by herdsmen across the country, so many lives would have been saved.”

The controversial Ekiti governor said he would defend the rights of Nigerians, regardless of religion or ethnic background and called for the immediate release of the Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

“Nigeria is already being ravaged by war of hunger, economic recession, job loss and lack of leadership direction. It will be disastrous for the country to be plunged into religious crisis,” he said.

In a related development, Mr. Suleman on Sunday asked the Kaduna State government to produce the persons it paid to stop further attacks on predominantly Christian communities in Kaduna State.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Phrank Shuaibu, the pastor said the failure of the government to ensure the arrest of the said persons was a dangerous trend for Nigeria’s security situation.

“There’s no end to the killing of Christians in Kaduna. Those behind the heinous crime are known to the governor. Yet no one has been charged for murder. Instead people like us who speak the truth are being persecuted.

“The Federal Government must not give the impression of partiality or suggest that Christians are the target of this administration”, he added.

“Which is worse? Saying the truth or offering money to murderers? Did El-Rufai offer money to ghosts? For you to pay someone money, the person must have a known and fixed address.

“As chief security officer of the state, was it not his business to arrest and put these hoodlums on trial? How come no one has been caught or being prosecuted for the massacre in Southern Kaduna? Obviously, there’s more to it that meets the eye,” the cleric stated.

  • Arabakpura

    Discretion they say is the better part of valour!

  • Ezekiel

    The best person to accompany him is Fayose so that the DSS will close their office when they see the governor as they ran away when they saw him in Ekiti, I think.

    • Ha now they can have two for the price of one?

      • Julius

        lolz..wouldn’t that be nice ?

  • LionHeart

    What have the SSS done to the murderers called Fulani Herdsmen? Did they invite them for any interrogation? Has Apostle Suleman killed any Muslim? This government needs to be careful about the way they are handling religious matters. This injustice on Christians will only lead to doom.

  • Watch man

    This is disgraceful! CAN, you mean you are not mobilizing your members to go with Suleman? This is one of the reasons why the terrorist islamizers are succeeding in their decimation of Christians. Pray/fast you will not do, follow your member to solidarize with him you will not. So what then is your job? You are indeed a CAN of deceit and hypocrisy.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      Lol @ CAN of deceit and hypocrisy (33cl)

  • Aminu Baba

    Look at him: A “man of God” dressed like a pimp!

    • Drama-King

      Dont have to be dressed like a masquerade to be seen as a man of God. Your masquerade -like dressing leaders are the ones inciting violence. Just a mention of “defend yourself ” and you’re all shaking. Cowards

  • Mama Kay

    The case is simple. There is video evidence of the men inciting murder.

    Just prosecute them in a court under the laws of the land.

    Nobody should be above the law. Sending videos of the genocide in Rwanda around and claiming that it’s in Nigeria is unacceptable.

    Just because people lost out in 2015 does not mean they should plunge the country into civil war. There is an election every four years, so just try again.

    • Drama-King

      There is video evidence against who? Come on, Christians will defend themselves against those that have vowed to kill them without justification. It is no longer business as usual. Apostle Suleman will honour DSS invitation and still return home today. So go advocate the prosecution of the killers and not a man who was bold enough to say the truth.

    • arewethishopeless

      What Pastor Sulaiman does not understand is he is being used to score political points. People who cannot talk are quietly stringing him along and he is too full of himself to realize this. Wait until he comes back to his senses and you will see him begging everyone to leave him alone. Such a tool ….

      • Julius

        I’m with u sir. You are so correct. He will be all by himself in a cell soon.

    • Concerned 4 u

      Please visit Kafanchan by 8pm tonight then you will have a true accesment of the security situation in the country as caused by the new face of boko-haram known as fulani herds men, please just go i tell you, you will love the experience since you believe the videos are all false.

  • Mufu Ola

    The first step Fayose must take to “defend the rights” of citizens is to first of all return the public funds illegally lodged in his bank accounts.

    • Olufemi Oba Bolaji

      Security of the people is the first responsibility of the state. In an event in which the government failed to protect his people,they won’t have choice than to defend themselves by any means possible. People should stop saying incitement,what incitement in protecting your members against known terrorists? If Israel doesn’t have one of the best defence system to protect themselves they would have wiped them out of the earth. There’s no big deal to protect yourself against a known organised terrorists,infact,it’s right way to go about it. Remember,when they were caught(fulani Herdsman) we were told they were from neighbouring countries MALI AND SENEGAL so what’s the big deal if Nigerians protect themselves from foreign invaders? This government is not serious!

  • Mufu Ola

    This fake man of God have hit the jackpot! The obscure man is now subject of public “attention”. This is the kind of scenario most “men of God” pray for every day of their lives– to be noticed even if notoriously.

    • Julius

      Yes, you are correct. No man of God will tell his followers what he told his. It is unacceptable. The government should take these herdsmen who I called terrorists seriously and deal with them accordingly until then, people like this fake pastor and the likes of mentally unbalanced Fayose will be yapping and stirring the pot of hatred.

    • Concerned 4 u

      And i guess they are paying double for the missdirection effort you are making right now, don’t worry i personally wont let this matter just pass as you and your jihadist president and governor hope. I and the rest of the Christians affected by this wickedness will resound this matter until you kill us or the “Abacha” operation takes place again. on this we stand.

  • AryLoyds

    These government is such a joke , the northern leaders said those committing genocide are foreigners, so let southern KD people defend them selves against this foreigners … or is this a crime ?

    • john

      Yes. If the State and Federal government cannot defend them against those vampire foreign satanic agents.

  • Abu Abdillah Sharaf

    …and the pope?

    • david adavize

      Easy. It doesn’t hurt so much! Does it?

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      and the Batman.

      • Julius

        Hahahahahaha, batman ke.

    • “the Pope really?” you’re about to have cross the line into blasphemy.

  • No-Comment

    “There’s no end to the killing of Christians
    in Kaduna. Those behind the heinous crime are known. Yet no one has
    been charged for murder. Instead people like us who speak the truth are being
    persecuted. The federal government must not give the impression of partiality
    or suggest that Christians are the target of this (Buhari) administration”.

    “The governor of Kaduna state
    (Nasir El Rufai) confessed that he paid money to some Fulani
    herdsmen as compensation to stop the killings in southern Kaduna. That means he
    knows those who have committed atrocities against Christians. He must be made
    to produce them to answer to charges of murder and other crimes.

    ………………….Johnson Suleman

    General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries

    (January 29th, 2016)

  • IK

    We miss Archbishop Benson Idahosa.
    God bless his soul.

    • Concerned 4 u

      We really do bro